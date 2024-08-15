Designer duo Sana Safinaz, writer Muneeza Shamsie conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Pakistani designers Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer as well as writer Muneeza Shamsie were conferred the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for their contributions to Pakistan, announced President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday, on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

The president approved the conferment upon 104 Pakistani and foreign nationals in recognition of their services, excellence and sacrifice in their respective fields.

The ceremony will take place on March 23, 2025.

Hashwani and Muneer launched Sana Safinaz – their clothing brand – in 1989, and since then have forayed into retail stores, lawn, couture clothing and pret wear.

Writer and columnist Muneeza Shamsie will be honoured for her contribution to the field of literature. She is the author of ‘Hybrid Tapestries: The Development of Pakistani English Literature’, as well as a regular contributor to newspapers and a book editor.

President Zardari also conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously on late Nasir Kazmi for his services in the field of literature.

The president also conferred the Hilal-i-Imtiaz on actor Javed Jabbar, award-winning writer and filmmaker, policy analyst, former senator and federal minister.

He is the author of 19 books, and in 2021 wrote and produced the documentary film ‘Separation of East Pakistan: The Untold Story’.

He announced a Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Salman Awan, Zafar Waqar Taj as well as the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for Syed Jawad Hussain Jafari and Pride of Performance Award for Ambreen Haseeb.

The awards were conferred onto individuals in the fields including science and engineering, education, medicine, arts, literature, sports, social services and philanthropy, entrepreneurs, taxpayers and exporters, public service and gallantry.