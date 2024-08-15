AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,217 Increased By 29.1 (0.36%)
BR30 25,688 Increased By 34.8 (0.14%)
KSE100 78,093 Increased By 215.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 25,036 Increased By 74.9 (0.3%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jewels stolen in Germany’s Green Vault heist back on display

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 02:31pm
The breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle is pictured, as items recovered from a jewel heist at Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) museum in 2019 with an estimated value of more than 113 million euros go back on display after their restoration, in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Reuters
The breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle is pictured, as items recovered from a jewel heist at Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) museum in 2019 with an estimated value of more than 113 million euros go back on display after their restoration, in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Reuters

DRESDEN, Germany: Nearly five years after millions of euros’ worth of jewellery was stolen in a museum heist in eastern Germany, visitors can once again admire nearly all of the precious pieces in person.

In November 2019, thieves stole pieces that contained more than 4,300 diamonds with an estimated value of over 113 million euros ($124 million), from the Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) museum in Dresden, in the eastern German state of Saxony.

Police have said most of the jewels stolen from the museum, which houses one of Europe’s greatest art collections, have been recovered. Pieces still missing include an epaulette on which a precious stone known as the Dresden White Diamond was mounted.

Items recovered from a jewel heist at Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) museum in 2019 with an estimated value of more than 113 million euros go back on display after their restoration, in Dresden, Germany, August 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Items recovered from a jewel heist at Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) museum in 2019 with an estimated value of more than 113 million euros go back on display after their restoration, in Dresden, Germany, August 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Starting this week, the jewellery pieces will be back on display in their original spots - albeit in the same condition in which they were recovered in December 2022 as they are part of ongoing legal proceedings and still considered court property.

“There are certain things that perhaps absolute experts can see; we with the naked eye can actually barely see the damage,” said Marion Ackermann, Dresden State Museums director general.

“And this damage is mainly due to the fact that they were either broken out during the crime … or improperly stored by the perpetrators after the crime,” Ackermann added.

Five men, all members of the same family, were sentenced to several years behind bars in May 2023 for their involvement.

The heist was a bitter lesson about security at the museum, which before had been considered one of the safest buildings in Europe, said Saxony premier Michael Kretschmer.

“We were shocked that it was actually possible, but we have drawn the necessary conclusions,” he said on Tuesday.

The stolen Dresden collection was assembled in the 18th century by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland, who commissioned ever more brilliant jewellery as part of his rivalry with France’s King Louis XIV.

The treasures survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union.

They were returned to Dresden, the historic capital of the state of Saxony, in 1958.

Germany

Comments

200 characters

Jewels stolen in Germany’s Green Vault heist back on display

3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR

PM says power tariffs to be revised downward soon

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

Read more stories