US actress Gena Rowlands dead at 94: US media

LOS ANGELES: Gena Rowlands, an award-winning US actress best known for starring in the films of her first husband, director John Cassavetes, died Wednesday at age 94, according to US media reports.

Rowlands died surrounded by family at her home in Indian Wells, California, US entertainment publication TMZ reported.

No official cause of death was immediately given, but Rowlands’s son Nick Cassavetes said in June she had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the past five years, according to the New York Times.

Rowlands starred in 10 films by John Cassavetes, and was married to him for 35 years until his death in 1989.

Her performance in his 1974 film “A Woman Under the Influence,” in which she played a housewife whose mental health unravels, earned her a Golden Globe and the first of two Best Actress Oscar nominations.

Her second Academy Award nomination came when she played the titular role in 1980’s “Gloria.”

Her career also included performances in theater and television, with the latter garnering her four Emmys and another Golden Globe. Her son Nick directed Rowlands in the 2004 romantic drama film “The Notebook.”

She retired from acting in 2015, the same year she received an honorary Academy Award.