AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.5%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.93%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.26%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,243 Increased By 55.6 (0.68%)
BR30 25,794 Increased By 141 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,422 Increased By 544.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 25,140 Increased By 179 (0.72%)
New Zealand’s Conway opts for casual contract

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 10:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has opted for a casual rather than central contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season, allowing the lefthander the flexibility to play in South Africa’s SA20 league next January.

Johannesburg-born Conway, who has played 20 Tests, 32 ODIs and 50 Twenty20 since qualifying for New Zealand in 2020, will be available for all nine Black Caps Tests and next year’s Champions Trophy, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

“The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn’t one I’ve taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time,” the 33-year-old said in a news release.

“Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket.”

Conway follows his former captain Kane Williamson, who will also play in SA20, in being granted a casual contract as NZC look to keep their best talent for most of the season in the face of lucrative offers from Twenty20 leagues.

“In the current environment it’s important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket,” said Scott Weenink, NZC chief executive.

Conway and Williamson have been included in the 15-man squad for a one-off Test against Afghanistan and a two-match series in Sri Lanka in September.

Injured Black Caps Allen, Conway on course for T20 World Cup

Another Black Caps opener, Finn Allen, has joined fellow internationals Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne in turning down a central contract and will be available for selection on a match-by-match basis.

Two as yet undetermined players will be granted central contracts to replace Conway and Allen, NZC said.

