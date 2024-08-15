AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.75 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (4.06%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.88%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.05%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,243 Increased By 55.2 (0.67%)
BR30 25,805 Increased By 151.8 (0.59%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 529.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,132 Increased By 171.2 (0.69%)
World

South Korea’s Yoon offers working-level talks with North Korea

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 10:48am

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol offered on Thursday to establish a working-level consultative body with North Korea to discuss ways to ease tension and resume economic cooperation, as he laid out his vision on unification of the neighbours.

In his National Liberation Day speech marking the 79th anniversary of independence from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule after World War II, Yoon said he was ready to begin political and economic cooperation if North Korea “takes just one step” toward denuclearisation.

South Korea’s Yoon heads to Central Asia for talks on energy, minerals

Yoon said launching the “inter-Korean working group” could help relieve tensions and handle any issues ranging from economic cooperation to people-to-people exchanges to reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

“We will begin political and economic cooperation the moment North Korea takes just one step toward denuclearisation,” he said.

“Dialogue and cooperation can bring about substantive progress in inter-Korean relations.”

