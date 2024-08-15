China’s yuan weakens as investors buy dip on cheaper dollar, disappointing data

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened against the dollar on Thursday, dragged down by a dip in buying by corporates as the greenback softened and the latest sign of a slowing economy emerged in a string of disappointing data.

By 0315 GMT, the yuan was 0.25% lower at 7.1577 to the dollar and 0.25% weaker than the midpoint.

Official data showed China’s factory output growth slowed and missed expectations in July, adding to indicators that the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to kick into a higher gear, despite recent government support.

“With the dollar strength having dissipated, we expect pressures on the yuan to be substantially alleviated,” said Chang Wei Liang, a foreign exchange and credit strategist at DBS.

The dollar softened in global markets, after data showed US inflation was slowing, underpinning wagers that the Federal Reserve could lower borrowing costs next month.

The yuan has been very volatile since the start of August, surging to a seven-month high at one point before giving up much of its gains. It is now up 0.9% against the dollar this month, and 0.8% weaker year-to-date.

Currency traders said key factors are the dollar’s performance on the back of market expectations for the monetary trajectory of the Fed and China’s economic fundamentals.

Some traders said a surge in the yuan prompted corporate clients to rush to load up on dollars.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a band of 2%, at 7.1399 to the dollar, or 62 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The central bank has been gradually lowering its daily yuan official guidance, well within market projections but with a bias suggesting it is allowing some depreciation, traders and analysts said.

“We had anticipated the onshore yuan spot-fixing gap to close, given an improving yuan mood, and also expect the PBOC to allow the fixing to become more market-driven,” added Chang, referring to the People’s Bank of China, the central bank.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1557 yuan per dollar, down about 0.13% in Asian trade.