AGL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
AIRLINK 138.30 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (4.48%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.83%)
DFML 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.89%)
DGKC 77.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.75%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.38%)
FFL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 147.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.94%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.59%)
MLCF 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.72%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PTC 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TOMCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,246 Increased By 57.9 (0.71%)
BR30 25,825 Increased By 171.8 (0.67%)
KSE100 78,442 Increased By 564.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,143 Increased By 182.4 (0.73%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens as investors buy dip on cheaper dollar, disappointing data

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 09:57am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened against the dollar on Thursday, dragged down by a dip in buying by corporates as the greenback softened and the latest sign of a slowing economy emerged in a string of disappointing data.

By 0315 GMT, the yuan was 0.25% lower at 7.1577 to the dollar and 0.25% weaker than the midpoint.

Official data showed China’s factory output growth slowed and missed expectations in July, adding to indicators that the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to kick into a higher gear, despite recent government support.

“With the dollar strength having dissipated, we expect pressures on the yuan to be substantially alleviated,” said Chang Wei Liang, a foreign exchange and credit strategist at DBS.

The dollar softened in global markets, after data showed US inflation was slowing, underpinning wagers that the Federal Reserve could lower borrowing costs next month.

The yuan has been very volatile since the start of August, surging to a seven-month high at one point before giving up much of its gains. It is now up 0.9% against the dollar this month, and 0.8% weaker year-to-date.

Currency traders said key factors are the dollar’s performance on the back of market expectations for the monetary trajectory of the Fed and China’s economic fundamentals.

Some traders said a surge in the yuan prompted corporate clients to rush to load up on dollars.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a band of 2%, at 7.1399 to the dollar, or 62 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

China’s yuan eases on weakest guidance in nearly 9 months

The central bank has been gradually lowering its daily yuan official guidance, well within market projections but with a bias suggesting it is allowing some depreciation, traders and analysts said.

“We had anticipated the onshore yuan spot-fixing gap to close, given an improving yuan mood, and also expect the PBOC to allow the fixing to become more market-driven,” added Chang, referring to the People’s Bank of China, the central bank.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1557 yuan per dollar, down about 0.13% in Asian trade.

China yuan People Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan weakens as investors buy dip on cheaper dollar, disappointing data

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

US says seeks to deepen partnership

Read more stories