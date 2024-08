PM says power tariffs to be revised downward soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the nation will soon receive good news about reduction in electricity tariff, because Pakistan could not make progress unless inflation and power rates were brought down.

Addressing an Independence Day ceremony here on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said he will unveil government’s economic programme in his address to the nation in the next few days.

The prime minister maintained that the industry and agriculture are at standstill due to high electricity prices. “Exports cannot be enhanced and domestic consumers cannot be at peace until the power rates are slashed,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating the nation on the 78th Independence Day, urged the people, especially the youth, to support the government in its efforts to make the country prosperous, stable and peaceful.

He said the youth were the bright future of the country, who could play their role in its development. “The next few years are crucial for you and the country, so only focus on your studies and attaining skilled-based education, and do not indulge yourself in the negative agenda of the enemy who is out to target you and utilise your capabilities in anti-state activities,” he asked the youth.

Unfortunately, he said, the enemy was now using digital terrorism tools to sabotage the country’s development journey.

On the occasion of the Independence Day, the prime minister extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan and paid homage to the immense sacrifices of our forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values.

As envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan emerged as an independent and sovereign state on the map of the world on 14th August 1947 through the unwavering and steadfast leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and unmatched sacrifices of our ancestors, he added.

The prime minister highlighted that although during the past 77 years, the country’s journey had not been exemplary but it was also the fact that it managed to survive due to the resilience its people had shown through natural disasters and economic and social challenges. “We should learn from our past and move forward with the renewed pledge and resolve to take the country on the path of prosperity and development.”.

He said although, today, the people were much worried about inflation, high electricity bills, unemployment and other issues, but he was very concerned about providing maximum relief to the people.

On the occasion, he also paid tribute to the people belonging to various sectors including sports, education, health, etc. He also saluted Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal for Pakistan in Paris Olympics and was present in the ceremony along with his mother.

The prime minister resolved that in order to fulfil the dream of Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he would continue hard work for the county’s development.

He said that currently electricity bills was the biggest concern of everybody and without reducing the electricity tariffs, Pakistan’s industry, agriculture and exports could not grow. “The government is working day and night to resolve this issue,” he said assuring that in a few days the government will give the nation good news of significant cut in electricity tariffs.

Furthermore, he said that he would address the nation in a few days in which he would present a five-year economic plan of the country.

PM Shehbaz, on the occasion, also condemned the ongoing Israeli barbarism on the Palestinians, saying that the “massacre of thousands of innocent Palestinians has diminished our pleasures on the occasion of Independence Day”.

Similarly, he also expressed the government’s resolve to stand by the Kashmiri brothers and sisters until the resolution of the issue according to the will of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.