AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-15

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Tuesday officially launched a new data-driven “vulnerability” index that would help small island states and developing nations gain access to low-interest financing.

The “Multidimensional Vulnerability Index” (MVI) is set to act as a complement to GDP and other development metrics.

Since the 1990s, small island developing states (SIDS) that are not poor enough in terms of GDP per capita to access low-interest development financing but nonetheless face vulnerability to external shocks like climate change have been calling for such a measure.

UN needs $46.4 billion for aid in ‘bleak’ 2024

After years of international discussions to define the contours of the new tool, the General Assembly finally adopted a resolution by consensus on Tuesday that mandates the UN and a committee of independent experts keep it up to date.

Based on the findings of a UN high-level panel, it incorporates indicators linked to a state’s structural vulnerabilities and lack of economic, environmental and social resilience.

These factors include import dependency, exposure to extreme weather events and pandemics, impacts of regional violence, refugees, demographic pressure, water and arable land resources and mortality of children under five.

Although initially proposed by small island states, the MVI “aims to capture exogenous vulnerabilities and lack of resilience to exogenous shocks of all developing countries, so as to ensure credibility and comparability,” the resolution says.

The resolution notes that use of the index is voluntary, but calls on organs of the UN and multilateral development banks to consider using the new tool to complement existing policies.

In a statement, the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) welcomed the passage of the resolution as a “monumental step forward.”

“AOSIS holds no notion of a rose-tinted world. We know that the MVI will not strip away the system we know,” said Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Dr Pa’olelei Luteru, Samoa’s ambassador to the UN, who chairs the alliance.

“We wish to see the MVI deployed in real-world contexts, and through its testing and eventual refinement, that it will unlock a new way of thinking and acting on development,” he said.

UN climate change UNGA developing countries global GDP Nations economic vulnerability small island developing states Multidimensional Vulnerability Index MVI

Comments

200 characters

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

US says seeks to deepen partnership

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Read more stories