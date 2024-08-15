SNGPL, LCCI, NESPAK celebrate Independence Day

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Head Office in Lahore to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan. Managing Director (MD) SNGPL Amer Tufail was chief guest of the ceremony.

In his speech, MD SNGPL urged the employees on working as a unit for betterment of the country and development of the Company.

MD praised the role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal for independence of Pakistan.

Later, MD SNGPL Amer Tufail planted sapling as well. The ceremony was also attended by Senior Management of the Company and employees.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrated Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day with great fervour, bringing together its President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Ch., Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Executive Committee Members and former office-bearers in a grand ceremony held at the LCCI premises.

The ceremony began with the recitation from the Holy Quran and hoisting of the national flag, a moment of pride and patriotism that resonated deeply with the attendees.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, while addressing the gathering, spoke about the significance of Independence Day as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our forefathers for a sovereign Pakistan. He paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision, leadership, and unwavering resolve made the dream of an independent Pakistan a reality. “Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of unity, faith, and discipline should guide us as we work towards a prosperous future,” he stated.

Kashif Anwar also honoured the countless men and women who sacrificed their lives, homes and livelihoods to achieve freedom. “The independence we cherish today is the result of the immense sacrifices of our ancestors. It is our duty to protect and preserve this hard-won freedom by contributing positively to the nation’s progress,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity in overcoming the challenges faced by the country today. He also called upon the business community to play a proactive role in nation-building, stressing that economic strength is pivotal to maintaining the country’s sovereignty.

The LCCI President urged the younger generation to imbibe the spirit of independence and work tirelessly towards achieving national goals. He expressed his confidence in the resilience of the Pakistani people and the potential of the business sector to drive economic growth. “Let us not forget the sacrifices of our elders, who gave us the gift of freedom. It is now our responsibility to honour their legacy by building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan,” he remarked.

The Independence Day celebrations at LCCI concluded with prayers for the prosperity, peace, and stability of Pakistan. The event was a testament to the Chamber’s unwavering dedication to the nation’s progress and its continuous efforts to serve as a bridge between the government and the business community.

NESPAK also celebrated the 77th Independence Day with a dignified yet impactful ceremony held at NESPAK House in Lahore. The event commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by heartfelt prayers for national unity and the advancement of the country.

Zargham Eshaq Khan, the Managing Director of NESPAK, marked the occasion by raising the national flag while the national anthem resounded in the air. The event was highlighted by a significant announcement wherein the MD proudly unveiled the acquisition of a record breaking business in 2024 valued at over Rs23 billion — a remarkable 25 percent increase from the previous year.

MD NESPAK told the gathering that this year NESPAK broke all previous records of business acquisition as its overseas offices in Riyadh and Muscat acquired business worth Rs9.2 billion and over Rs1 billion respectively. Overall, four Divisions of NESPAK crossed over Rs2 billion business acquisition target while the Construction Management Division achieved Rs3.5 billion business acquisition, he added. “This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team and the trust that our clients place in us,” commented the MD of NESPAK.

In an inspiring commitment, he assured that the organization would translate its success into tangible benefits for its staff through increased salaries, bonus and revision of pay scales. As a gesture of recognition, top performance awards were given to respective heads of Divisions, which demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the year. The MD, accompanied by senior professionals, also engaged in the symbolic cutting of a celebratory cake.

Looking ahead, NESPAK remains steadfast in its role as a pioneer in driving positive change and contributing to the nation’s narrative of growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024