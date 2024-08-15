RUDA holds ceremony to commemorate I-Day

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Wednesday held a simple yet impressive, Independence Day ceremony, showcasing unwavering patriotism and dedication to the development and progress of our great nation.

The event was attended by RUDA COO Mansoor Janjua, the head of the departments and their entire workforce as they came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion. The ceremony resonated with the spirit of freedom, unity and shared commitment to the growth and prosperity of our beloved country.

It provided a unique platform for employees to express their love for the nation while reaffirming their dedication to the Authority's mission of building a sustainable urban environment that enhances the quality of life for all citizens.

While addressing the ceremony, RUDA COO Mansoor Janjua highlighted the significance of Independence Day and the crucial role each employee plays in the nation's ongoing development and progress. He emphasised the importance of collective effort, teamwork, and innovative thinking in driving RUDA's success and contributing to the nation's growth. “As we celebrate the Independence Day, we are reminded of the immense potential and responsibility we bear as citizens and as a development authority,” he added.

It is pertinent to add that the Ravi Urban Authority has also launched a heartwarming documentary, ‘Azadi Ka Dariya’.

