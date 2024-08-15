World Test championship cycle: Pak Test squad undergoes training ahead of test against Bangladesh

LAHORE: The training session of the players included in the Pakistan Test squad for ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh continued, a PCB spokesman, said.

The players participated in the training session under the supervision of the coaches.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 21 to 25, while the second Test will be held from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

In light of ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium as part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB has made the difficult decision to hold the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled from 30th August to 3rd September, without spectators in attendance.

“We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players. However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority.

After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium," a PCB statement said, adding: “As a result of this decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically, with the amount credited to the account details provided at the time of purchase.

While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience. The renovations are part of our commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since 1996.”

It may be noted that Pakistan will enter in second half of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycles by hosting Bangladesh for two Tests on August 21-25 at Rawalpindi and 30th August to 3rd September at Karachi. Pakistan will then play three Tests against England at home on October 7-11 at Multan, October 15-19 at Karachi and October 24-28 at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will travel to South Africa where the two Tests will be played on December 26-30 at Centurion and January 3-7, 2025 at Cape Town before they will wrap up against the West Indies with two-Test home series on 16-20 January and 24-28 January.

On the ICC World Test Championship standings, Pakistan is currently sitting in fifth position but has played only two out of the six series. Strong performances in the upcoming four series will put them in contention for a place in the June final as both positions for the Lord’s match are still up for grabs.

Bangladesh are presently eighth, England sixth, South Africa seventh and the West Indies ninth in the third edition of the Championship.

