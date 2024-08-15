‘Independence struggle goes on’, says Justice Kayani

ISLAMABAD: To mark the country’s Independence Day, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) building, here on Wednesday.

Senior judge of IHC, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani hoisted the national flag while the Islamabad police presented a guard of honour. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir also participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Kayani said the struggle for an independent nation continues till today. He remarked, “Pakistan has progressed in many fields during these years but our war is still going on today. We are working within the Constitution and law. The ideological and geographical boundaries will remain intact only by working according to the Constitution and law.”

Justice Kayani said that they are working everything within the framework of the constitution and law to maintain the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country.

In his speech, Justice Kayani highlighted the immense sacrifices made by the ancestors for the country, noting that today’s generation might not fully appreciate these sacrifices because they were not present at that time.

He stressed the importance of remembering the martyrs, who have been sacrificing their lives from the time of the country’s creation to the present day.

Justice Kayani also encouraged planting trees, suggesting that each tree planted served as a testament to the efforts made for future generations. He urged the people to involve their elders and children in planting trees so that these efforts remain as a symbol for the future generations.

The ceremony was attended by IHC judges, registrar of IHC, advocate general of Islamabad, attorney general law, additional attorney general, law officers, additional district and sessions judges and senior civil and sessions judges of Islamabad district courts. Beside them, other IHC staffers were also present at the ceremony.

On this occasion, members of the Pakistan Bar Council, the Islamabad Bar Council and the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) were also in attendance. In the function, national songs were also presented.

