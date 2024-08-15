AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

Meezan Bank celebrates Independence Day

Published 15 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: Meezan Bank marked the country’s 78th Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm.

The celebrations took place in its major branches across the country as well as at the Bank’s Head Office in Karachi.

In a ceremonial event, Irfan Siddiqui President & CEO, Meezan Bank, hoisted the National Flag at the Head Office followed by a cake cutting ceremony, which was attended by the Bank’s Deputy CEO Syed Amir Ali and Senior Management.

The occasion was marked by a Guard of Honour from the Bank’s security personnel, enhancing the patriotic spirit of the celebration.

Festivities took place across key branches nationwide a day before, where employees and customers united to celebrate this important day in Pakistan’s history.

The branches were beautifully decorated with vibrant lights and festive adornments, fostering a spirit of unity and national pride. Special cakes were cut at each branch, symbolizing the Bank’s commitment to nurturing community spirit.

Customers also took home small plants as a symbol of the Bank’s shared commitment to a greener and cleaner Pakistan.

The events, attended by both customers and staff, provided an opportunity to reflect on the Nation’s progress and aspirations. Additionally, the celebrations featured engaging activities for customers, creating memorable experiences and strengthening the sense of community.

Meezan Bank is dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s development and growth, extending its commitment beyond banking services to actively engage in national celebrations and community-building efforts.

