AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-14

Nuclear, radioactive materials: Pakistan calls for probe into illicit sale in India: FO

Ali Hussain Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed its grave concerns over recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India and reiterated its call for a thorough investigation of these incidents and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence.

Responding to media queries with regard to Pakistan’s response to the arrest of a gang in India with radioactive material in possession, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan is gravely concerned at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India.

The statement comes four days after the Indian media reported that police arrested three individuals in India’s Bihar state for illegally possessing 50 grams of radioactive Californium worth US$ 100 million in quantity.

“These recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material,” Baloch said, adding that these incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual use materials inside India. She added that the international community seeks an earnest disclosure from the Indian authorities as to how a sealed radioactive source (SRS) material, like Californium, was in the possession of the apprehended individuals.

“It is dangerous for such sensitive material in India to be routinely found in the wrong hands. Pakistan reiterates its call for a thorough investigation of these incidents and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence,” the spokesperson added.

In the latest incident, she added that a gang of individuals were found in illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium, worth US$ 100 million in quantity.

Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021. She pointed out that last month five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) were also found from Dehradun.

According to Indian media reports, Californium is a restricted radioactive substance used in nuclear power plants, portable metal detectors, and the treatment of cancer, but its sale and purchase are prohibited in India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

India Pakistan Foreign Office FO Mumtaz Zahra Baloch radioactive materials illicit sale of radioactive materials in India Nuclear materials

Comments

200 characters

Nuclear, radioactive materials: Pakistan calls for probe into illicit sale in India: FO

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Read more stories