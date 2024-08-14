Nuclear, radioactive materials: Pakistan calls for probe into illicit sale in India: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed its grave concerns over recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India and reiterated its call for a thorough investigation of these incidents and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence.

Responding to media queries with regard to Pakistan’s response to the arrest of a gang in India with radioactive material in possession, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan is gravely concerned at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India.

The statement comes four days after the Indian media reported that police arrested three individuals in India’s Bihar state for illegally possessing 50 grams of radioactive Californium worth US$ 100 million in quantity.

“These recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material,” Baloch said, adding that these incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual use materials inside India. She added that the international community seeks an earnest disclosure from the Indian authorities as to how a sealed radioactive source (SRS) material, like Californium, was in the possession of the apprehended individuals.

“It is dangerous for such sensitive material in India to be routinely found in the wrong hands. Pakistan reiterates its call for a thorough investigation of these incidents and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence,” the spokesperson added.

In the latest incident, she added that a gang of individuals were found in illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium, worth US$ 100 million in quantity.

Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021. She pointed out that last month five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) were also found from Dehradun.

According to Indian media reports, Californium is a restricted radioactive substance used in nuclear power plants, portable metal detectors, and the treatment of cancer, but its sale and purchase are prohibited in India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024