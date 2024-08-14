AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Markets Print 2024-08-14

No new tax will be imposed on electricity bills: minister

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has decided to talk to the Federal Government about the dangling sword of additional taxes in electricity bills and it will be requested that electricity bills be exempted from all kinds of taxes and if these taxes are necessary, they should be adjusted in some other way.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting at the Energy Department office. Secretary Energy Department Mossadiq Ahmad Khan, CEO STDC Saleem Sheikh and Project Director SSEP Sindh Solar Energy Project Mahfooz Qazi were also present on this occasion.

Minister Nasir Shah in a telephonic talk with CO K-Electric Moonis Alvi said that no new tax of any kind should be imposed in electricity bills as people are already worried about expensive electricity and cannot afford any more new taxes. There is a need to eliminate all types of federal and provincial taxes in the electricity bills and only those bills should be billed to the people for which they have actually spent the units.

Nasir Shah said that on the directive of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Sindh government wants to provide relief to the people in terms of electricity. He asked CO K-Electric to refrain from adding any kind of tax to the bills of electricity consumers from now on and if they face any kind of pressure in this regard, the Sindh government will cooperate with them in all possible ways.

The Minister said that the Sindh government is trying to eliminate all types of taxes from electricity bills at the federal and provincial levels and in connection with CO K-Electric Moonis Alvi is also a link in the same chain. CO K-Electric assured the Energy Minister of all possible cooperation from its side and said that K-Electric will fully support the efforts of the Sindh govt and provide full cooperation in providing relief to the people.

