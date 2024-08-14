Freedom of expression: Constitution also sets clear boundaries: COAS

ISLAMABAD: In a historic address at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation. He prayed for the strength and courage to defend Pakistan and make it a successful and exemplary state for future generations.

The Army Chief emphasized that the foundation of Pakistan’s national consciousness lies in the ideology of Pakistan, rooted in the Two-Nation Theory, which provided Muslims of the subcontinent with a separate identity, culture, and civilization. He asserted that Pakistan was destined not only to survive but to achieve a distinguished position in the world.

Addressing the issue of freedom of speech in Pakistan, the Army Chief noted that while the country’s constitution allows for freedom of expression, it also sets clear boundaries. He quoted Allama Iqbal to emphasize the importance of thoughtful and responsible speech, warning that reckless freedom of thought could lead to chaos and destruction.

Citing the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, General Munir urged the nation to come together to build and rebuild Pakistan. He paid tribute to the leaders, workers, martyrs, veterans, and their families, acknowledging that the freedom we enjoy today is the result of their immense sacrifices.

General Munir noted that historically, the nation has always emerged stronger after every challenge, with the mutual trust between the people and the armed forces playing a crucial role. He warned that disunity and discord could weaken the country from within, paving the way for external aggression. However, he assured that the nation’s unwavering trust in the Pakistan Army remains its most valuable asset, a bond that no negative force has ever been able to weaken, nor will it in the future.

The Army Chief reaffirmed the Pakistan Armed Forces’ commitment to defending the country from all internal and external threats, vowing that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

General Munir also highlighted Pakistan’s significant role in the region, the Muslim world, and on the global stage. He expressed confidence in the country’s bright future, underpinned by its abundant natural resources, hardworking people, and ambitious youth.

Reflecting on the ongoing challenges, General Munir acknowledged the resurgence of terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to actions by extremist groups. He lauded the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of the Pakhtun people, and reaffirmed the army’s determination to continue fighting this menace.

In his remarks about Balochistan, the Army Chief recognized the province as home to brave and patriotic people. He assured that the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with the government and people of Balochistan, would continue to play a key role in ensuring the province’s stability and welfare.

Regarding relations with Afghanistan, General Munir expressed Pakistan’s desire for strong, friendly ties with its neighbouring Islamic brother. He urged Afghanistan to prioritize these relations over the extremist factions threatening regional stability.

He expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s allies, including China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Turkey, for their unwavering support. He warned adversaries that Pakistan’s response to any form of aggression would be swift and severe.

General Munir highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir and Gaza, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza as a stain on global conscience.

The COAS praised the cadets of PMA, expressing confidence in Pakistan’s bright future and emphasizing the enduring spirit of the nation. Concluding with a Quranic verse, he reaffirmed that Pakistan is a divine blessing, destined to thrive eternally.

