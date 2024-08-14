Remote areas: NA body concerned over utilisation of various vaccines, more polio cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination raised serious concern over the utilisation of various vaccines in remote areas and increasing number of polio cases in the country.

The committee met with MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani in the chair at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The committee discussed issues relating to vaccine distribution, the troubling resurgence of polio cases in the country and removal and new appointment of the president of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC).

The committee members sought detailed information regarding how vaccines were being deployed across remote districts and the effectiveness of these efforts in reaching the target population.

The committee emphasised the importance of efficient vaccine distribution and utilisation mechanism to ensure a more comprehensive immunisation coverage throughout the country.

The committee sought a detailed report on the utilisation of various vaccines in remote districts of the country in the next meeting.

The committee members expressed their serious concern over the increasing number of polio cases in the country. The committee was briefed on the challenges posed by security issues and other factors contributing to this resurgence.

The committee expressed grave concern over the rise in polio cases, noting the serious implications for public health and Pakistan’s global standing in the fight against polio.

Furthermore, the committee urged that robust training programmes be implemented to equip the lady health workers (LHWs) with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively advocate for polio prevention and immunisation.

The secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told the committee that there are two types of polio viruses, one is transferred from Afghanistan and the other is in Pakistan. He said poliovirus exists in Karachi, in areas of Balochistan and Faisalabad. He said that “our teams are administering polio drops to children in the areas where polio virushas spread.” He said that emergence of new polio cases in the country can be expected, adding the cases will hopefully reduce in the next year due to the effect of the vaccines being administered this year.

The committee strongly recommended the enhancement of border health services to curb the spread of polio, particularly, in regions with high cross-border movement. Strengthening border health services was seen as a vital step in preventing further transmission of the virus and protecting vulnerable populations. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance public health and ensure successful eradication of polio in Pakistan by adopting effective measures.

The committee also underscored the reliance on imported vaccines as a significant concern. The committee called for development of a comprehensive plan to explore local vaccine production, emphasising that this approach would not only achieve self-sufficiency but also reduce dependence on foreign sources.

