World Print 2024-08-14

Hasina urges supporters to make public show of strength

AFP Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 08:30am

DHAKA: Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked supporters to make a public show of strength later this week, hours after a court ruled that a murder probe against her linked to last month’s unrest could proceed.

Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter last week to neighbouring India, where she remains, as protesters flooded Dhaka’s streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted 15-year rule.

More than 450 people were killed during the weeks of unrest leading up to her toppling, and members of her Awami League party have since gone to ground.

Thursday marks the anniversary of the 1975 assassination of her father, independence hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during a military coup — a date her government had declared a national holiday. “I appeal to you to observe the National Day of Mourning on August 15 with due respect and solemnity,” she said in a written statement given to journalists through her US-based son.

Hasina urges supporters to make public show of strength

