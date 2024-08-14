Sri Lanka shares end higher

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.31% higher at 11,347.41, gaining for third straight session.

Nation Lanka Finance and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, jumping 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 16.9 million shares from 15 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 648.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.2 million) from 337.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.