AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Markets Print 2024-08-14

Nikkei surges 3.5pc on return from holiday

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average surged 3.5% on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the rally as sentiment got a boost from a weaker yen as traders returned after a public holiday.

The Nikkei ended the day at the session’s peak of 36,232.51, trading higher in the last 40 minutes of trading. It spent much of the day flitting back and forth across the psychological 36,000 level, a level it hadn’t breached since Aug. 2.

The broader Topix climbed 2.8%.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron led Nikkei gainers by index points with a 6.2% rally. Chip-testing machine manufacturer Advantest was next, advancing 7.7%.

Major exporters Sony Group and Toyota Motor rose 5% and 3.3%, respectively. A weaker yen inflates the value of overseas sales when repatriated.

The Japanese currency declined about 0.3% to 147.64 per dollar as of 0600 GMT, extending a 0.4% slide from overnight.

Japanese equity markets were closed on Monday for the Obon holiday.

The yen had strengthened as far as 141.675 per dollar on Aug. 5 for the first time since the start of this year after surprisingly soft US monthly payrolls figures ignited fears of a recession. The Nikkei had slumped to as low as 31,156.12 on that same day for the first time in almost nine months.

