Federal cabinet increases number of Privatisation Commission Board members to 11

APP Published 13 Aug, 2024 09:39pm

The federal cabinet with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair approved on Tuesday an increase in the strength of members of the Privatisation Commission Board from the existing 8 to 11 on the recommendations of Privatization Division.

The decision came after the prime minister had directed for the representation of women in the country’s significant boards on the International Women’s Day, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Women members would be appointed on the new seats in the Privatisation Commission Board, it added.

3 Discos to be privatised in 1st phase: PC board

The cabinet also directed for taking of all measures to keep prices of urea fertiliser under control and directed for provision of uninterrupted gas supply to urea manufacturing factories even after September 2024 instead urea import in the light of a decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee on August 2.

“Agriculture has been the backbone of the country’s economy and the cabinet directed for ensuring reduction in the prices of agriculture inputs to mitigate farmers’ per acre expenses,” a press release said.

It also ratified decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation during its meeting on August 2, however, the prime minister further directed for submission of a comprehensive plan over those State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) whose privatization had already been approved.

On the recommendation of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved implementation of court’s order regarding regularisation of daily-wage teachers of Federal Directorate of Education (FED).

PIA, HBFCL, others: sell-off timeline issued

It also approved signing of MoU between ministries of foreign affairs of Pakistan and Democratic Guatemala, on the recommendation of ministry of foreign affairs, for initiation of political consultations, besides, according approval to the signing of MoU between Pakistan and Ecuador for holding of bilateral political consultations.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) taken on August 5, besides giving nod to decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on July 31.

Federal Cabinet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Privatisation Commission Board

