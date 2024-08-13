‘Nobody came to my rescue’: Pakistan actor Nimra Khan describes kidnapping attempt ordeal

Pakistan actor Nimra Khan questioned if women felt safe in Pakistan, as she described the kidnapping attempt that she endured, in a tearful video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Khan revealed that she was waiting outside the Ramada Karachi Creek Hotel while waiting for her car on Monday night, when three armed men on a motorcycle came up to her and allegedly pressed a gun to her stomach in an attempt to kidnap her.

The actor posted the video describing the entire ordeal with the caption, “I am Muslim proudly but I am sorry for being Pakistani.”

“Nobody came to my rescue, despite guards near me. I saved myself. They held a gun to my stomach and tried to take me with them.

“I screamed, kicked their bike and ran for my life,” said the actor.

Pakistan was ranked 158 in a list of 177 countries on the Global Women, Peace and Security Index 2023, published by Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS), which furthers the global agenda for women’s inclusion, justice, and security .

Khan went on to question why she is a taxpayer in this country, when she would be better off hiring private security for herself with that money instead.

“I used to wonder who these people are, riding with four guards piled into the back of their SUVs, and now I get it.

“No wonder people are settling outside of Pakistan, because we have absolutely no protection.”

“If the government has a problem with tinted windows in our cars, then they should provide us with protection,” she demanded.

“I have no words,” she added.

She added that the purpose of the video was to warn young women to remain vigilant.

“I want to tell girls who go to university and college and believe they can do it and manage, you won’t be able to do anything when something is happening to you.

“Please protect the people in your homes because this isn’t a country where you can proudly declare that you have masculine energy and can drive yourself to places. I’ve said this before: you either find dead bodies or find them lying on the street.”

Citing how she’s experiencing anxiety and depression, Khan urged her followers to stay safe and stay “indoors peacefully” on August 14.

“Happy Independence Day and thank you Pakistan, for making me feel so unsafe.”

Khan’s video had amassed nearly a million views by the evening on Tuesday, with many commenters offering solace and denouncing civic services in Pakistan.

Celebrities and supporters were horrified to hear the story.

Actors Sheheryar Munawar, Armeena Khan and Zhalay Afridi all offered their support.

Khan is known for her works in television serials such as, ‘Meherbaan’, ‘Uraan’, ‘Khoob Seerat’ and ‘Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon’.