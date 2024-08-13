AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock markets diverge, as oil prices cool

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 05:31pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets fell Tuesday after gains in Asia, as attention turned to economic data and its impact on the outlook for interest rates.

The week’s main focus is expected to be US inflation figures Wednesday, while attention is also on the oil market on concerns about a broader war in the Middle East.

Crude futures dropped Tuesday but remained well up over the week owing also to an escalation of tensions in major oil producer Russia.

The White House warned that a “significant set of attacks” by Iran and its proxies against Israel was possible as soon as this week after top leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas were assassinated in late July.

While the mood on trading floors has calmed since last week’s volatility, investors remained cagey before US consumer and wholesale price figures this week that could play a role in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision-making.

European shares muted as investors brace for data week

Observers warned that the inflation readings could cause big market moves in either direction, with a weaker-than-expected print adding to worries about the world’s biggest economy, while a strong reading could dent rate-cut bets.

“One of the major risks is the timing and magnitude of the Fed’s rate cuts,” said ACY Securities’ Luca Santos.

“If the Fed delays easing monetary policy, the US economy could risk entering a deeper slowdown, leading to a potential recession.

“Conversely, if the Fed cuts rates too aggressively, it might reignite inflationary pressures or create financial market instability. Balancing these risks will be crucial for maintaining economic stability,” Santos added.

After a tepid Monday on Wall Street, Asian markets extended a strong start to the week.

Tokyo surged, with traders catching up with Monday’s gains elsewhere after a long holiday weekend in Japan.

London gave up early gains won after data showed Britain’s unemployment rate had unexpectedly dropped in the second quarter and wage growth slowed to the lowest level in nearly two years.

Paris and Frankfurt fell slightly approaching the half-way mark.

German investor confidence worsened more than expected in August, a survey showed Tuesday, as a hoped-for recovery in Europe’s largest but struggling economy remains out of reach.

The ZEW institute’s closely-watched economic expectations index fell to 19.2 points, a steep drop of 22.6 points from a month earlier.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,198.64 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,234.30

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 17,700.82

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,665.45

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 3.5 percent at 36,232.51 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 17,174.06 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,867.95 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 39,357.01 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0923 from $1.0931 on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2785 from $1.2766

Dollar/yen: UP at 147.53 yen from 147.26 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.42 pence from 85.61 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $79.84 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $82.04 per barrel

European shares

Comments

200 characters

Stock markets diverge, as oil prices cool

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam meets Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices pause after five-day winning streak

KSE-100 closes marginally negative after range-bound trading, volume soars

Hundreds killed as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan and India

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Read more stories