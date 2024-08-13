AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,621 Decreased By -143.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 77,891 Decreased By -89.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,952 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.2%)
Technology

Musk’s Starlink wins Sri Lanka licence

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 02:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s telecommunications regulator has issued a licence to Elon Musk’s Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, to provide the country with satellite broadband services, the president’s office said.

Sri Lanka’s parliament passed a new telecommunications bill last month, which amended the law for the first time in 28 years and paved the way for Starlink Lanka to enter the country.

Musk’s Starlink had approached Sri Lanka in March with a proposal to set up operations, officials told Reuters last month.

The company will have to pay a tariff for the licence, they said.

Sri Lanka gives preliminary approval to Musk’s Starlink

SpaceX’s Starlink, which owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth, is dominant in the satellite internet sphere. Musk has been trying to enter South Asia after expressing interest in launching Starlink in India.

No formal plans have been announced yet. Starlink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

