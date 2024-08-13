AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.8%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.36%)
FCCL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.67%)
FFBL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.51%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
NBP 45.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.29%)
OGDC 133.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (7.42%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.05%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
TOMCL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.51%)
TRG 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,182 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,611 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.6%)
KSE100 77,882 Decreased By -98.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,954 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.19%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU firefighters to join as Greece battles blaze

AFP Published 13 Aug, 2024 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ATHENS: Greece battled a massive wildfire near Athens for a third day on Tuesday, with hundreds of European firefighters due to join the effort to contain the deadly blaze that has scorched parts of the capital’s suburbs.

Fuelled by strong winds, Greece’s worst wildfire this year raced across a parched landscape, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes as it wreaked widespread destruction around the Greek capital.

At least one person has died and at least 66 people have been treated for injuries. Two firefighters have also been hurt. “We are at a better level across the front”, Costas Tsigkas, head of the association of Greek firefighter officers, told state television ERT early on Tuesday.

“But conditions again will not be easy. There will be winds from midday onwards” and “every hour that passes will be more difficult”, he said.

The National Observatory said temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) are expected in Athens on Tuesday, with winds of up to 39 kilometres (24 miles) per hour.

Some 700 firefighters, backed by 200 fire engines and nine aircraft, were on Tuesday battling the blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, some 35 kilometres northeast of Athens, the fire department said.

Fanned by strong winds, it grew to a 30-kilometre-long front line of flames more than 25 metres (80 feet) high in places, according to state TV ERT.

Greece’s National Observatory, itself threatened by the wildfire, said Monday that at least 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) had been devastated by the fire.

Following a call for international help by the Greek government, additional firefighters, helicopters, fire engines and water tankers were expected to join the effort from France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia and Turkey, authorities said.

California wildfire now fourth-largest in state history, hot weather offers no relief

A woman’s body was found on Tuesday inside a burned-out Athens factory in what is believed to be the first death from the wildfire.

According to the health ministry, 66 people have been treated for injuries related to the fire since Sunday.

‘Unanswered questions’

Greece’s conservative government came under attack from the press on Tuesday.

“Enough is enough,” thundered the front page of Greece’s top-selling centrist daily Ta Nea, while the liberal Kathimerini said the “out of control” inferno “had left huge destruction (and) unanswered questions”.

“Evacuate Maximou,” said the left-wing Efsyn daily, referring to the building housing the prime minister’s office.

Many other dailies also led with the “nightmare”, including pro-government newspaper Eleftheros Typos.

Despite a force of hundreds of firefighters, scores of fire engines and dozens of water bombers, on Monday the blaze scaled Mount Pentelikon, also known as Mount Pentelicus, that overlooks the capital and bore down on suburbs home to tens of thousands of residents.

Dozens of evacuation orders were issued and many thousands fled as the fire destroyed homes, businesses and cars in the suburbs of Nea Penteli, Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandriou and Vrilissia.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was vacationing on his home island of Hania, returned to the capital on Sunday.

He was shown visiting the Civil Protection Ministry on Monday but has yet to comment on the disaster.

The destruction revived memories of the July 2018 fires in Mati, a coastal area near Marathon where 104 people died in a tragedy later blamed on evacuation delays and errors.

The summer wildfire season in Greece this year has seen dozens of daily blazes after the Mediterranean country recorded its warmest winter and the hottest June and July since reliable data collection began in 1960.

Greece wildfire EU firefighters

Comments

200 characters

EU firefighters to join as Greece battles blaze

Over 58,000 traders registered against 3.2m target

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam visits Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Cut in petroleum prices expected

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices steady as markets refocus on demand concerns

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Read more stories