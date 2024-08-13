AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 124.84 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (4.49%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
DGKC 78.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 150.99 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.81%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.64%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.05%)
SEARL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,196 Decreased By -18 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,836 Increased By 70.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 77,987 Increased By 7.1 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,998 Decreased By -4 (-0.02%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jannik Sinner plays down hip issue ahead of Cincinnati

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 11:50am

World number one Jannik Sinner said he is not worried about a hip issue that had been troubling him over the last couple of months and that he is looking forward to getting back on court at the US Open tune-up tournament in Cincinnati this week.

The 22-year-old has struggled to shake off the injury he picked up in May in Madrid and looked to have aggravated it during a shock quarter-final defeat by Andrey Rublev in Montreal on Saturday.

However, Sinner put his struggles down to the intensity of recent matches after skipping the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis.

"I feel quite good. Obviously I made nearly one week without practising before, and then after playing for two-three days in a row, a bit more than usual, (that) could (have had) a potential impact to the hip," Sinner told reporters.

"But I'm not afraid. I feel good with the hip, and I'm just looking forward to going back on court here." The Australian Open champion said conditions at the Cincinnati Open this week could prove to be a bigger test as he gears up for the US Open, which runs from Aug. 26-Sept. 8.

Jannik Sinner starts strong on busy day in Montreal

"Here usually I struggle a little bit to play because of the conditions but I'm looking forward to see my reaction this year, because it's a great test," said Sinner, who plays Tallon Griekspoor or Alex Michelsen in his opener.

"I believe this tournament can give you a lot of confidence for the US Open, which is the last Grand Slam we have. So in my mind, this is a very important tournament. "We go day by day ... I have a couple of days to prepare and hopefully show some good tennis."

Jannik Sinner

Comments

200 characters

Jannik Sinner plays down hip issue ahead of Cincinnati

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Cut in petroleum prices expected

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil retreats as markets refocus on demand concerns

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Read more stories