AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 124.60 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (4.29%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
DGKC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.55%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
FFL 8.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.82%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.45%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,195 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,851 Increased By 86 (0.33%)
KSE100 77,967 Decreased By -13 (-0.02%)
KSE30 24,996 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.02%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 11:51am

WASHINGTON: The United States had no role in ousting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who recently quit her position and fled the South Asian nation, the White House said on Monday, calling allegations of U.S. interference "simply false."

"We have had no involvement at all. Any reports or rumors that the United States government was involved in these events is simply false," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing when asked about reported claims of U.S. involvement.

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

A report in the Economic Times newspaper in India on Sunday had cited Hasina as accusing the U.S. of playing a role in ousting her because it wanted control over Bangladesh's Saint Martin island in the Bay of Bengal.

The newspaper said Hasina had conveyed that message to it through her close associates.

Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, in a post on X on Sunday, said she never made any such statement.

"We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government and that's where we stand," the White House added.

An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in on Thursday with the aim of holding elections in the Asian nation.

Bangladesh was engulfed by demonstrations and violence after student protests last month against quotas that reserved a high portion of government jobs for certain groups escalated into a campaign to oust Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

She had won a fourth straight term in January in an election that the opposition boycotted and which the U.S. State Department said was not free and fair.

United States Bangladesh U.S. State Department Sheikh Hasina Bay of Bengal Sajeeb Wazed Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus Saint Martin island

Comments

200 characters

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Cut in petroleum prices expected

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil retreats as markets refocus on demand concerns

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Read more stories