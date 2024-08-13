Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-13

Trump back on social media site X

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 08:41am

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was back on social media platform X ahead of his interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday in an event that could inject more surprises into the turbulent US presidential election.

The interview, scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time (0000 GMT Tuesday), could give the former president an opportunity to seize the limelight at a time when his campaign is seen as sagging.

His Democratic rival for the Nov. 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, has erased Trump’s lead in opinion polls and energized Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies.

Meta lifts restrictions on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

On Monday morning, Trump returned to X for the first time in a year, posting a video that highlighted his claim that the four criminal prosecutions he faces are politically motivated. He quickly followed with a half-dozen other posts, a potential indication he will be more active on X going forward.

His last X post before Monday was one in August 2023 appealing for donations and showing a mug shot after he was booked at an Atlanta jail in relation to felony charges tied to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump’s access to his account, @realDonald Trump, was restored a month into Musk’s ownership of X after being suspended by the platform’s previous owners following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his supporters.

Trump frequently posts on his Truth Social platform, which was launched in February 2022, but his posts there reach a much smaller audience than on X.

Donald Trump US Elon Musk social media Trump 2024 US Presidential election 2024 US election social media site X

Comments

200 characters

Trump back on social media site X

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Read more stories