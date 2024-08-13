Significance of green economy highlighted at AFPPD seminar

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar while highlighting the significance of green economy have said that the green economy is not merely an environmental plan, it is a transformative approach aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth while mitigating environmental risks and ecological scarcities.

Speaking at an event titled, “Regional Parliamentarians Conference on Gender Empowerment for a Green Economy” jointly organised by the Ministry of Climate Change, the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, UN Fund for Population Activities, Pathfinder, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), and other international non-governmental organisations, they said that despite women producing up to 80 percent of food in developing countries, they lack equal access to resources like land and technology.

They said that gender empowerment is vital to successfully transitioning to a green economy and without ensuring that women have equal opportunities to participate in and benefit from the green economy, world cannot achieve more sustainable, inclusive and effective environmental and economic outcomes.

Parliamentarians from over 15 Asian countries, senior representatives of the diplomatic community, high-level political figures, government officials, international NGOs, members of international donor organisations, and academia attended the event.

Speaking as a chief guest, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that gender empowerment for achieving green economy goals is both timely and essential for our collective and sustainable future. “As parliamentarians, we must recognise that gender equality and environmental sustainability are deeply intertwined goals; the success of one depends on the other,” he stressed.

Highlighting the contribution of the Pakistani Parliament, the Sadiq said the parliament has played an unprecedented role in advancing gender equality, reproductive health, and sustainable development for improving the overall quality of the life of women, particularly those living in marginalised areas of the country. Through progressive laws and dedicated parliamentary forums, such as the Women Parliamentary Caucus and the Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Pakistan is integrating the agenda of the landmark International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) held in 1994 in Cairo into national policies, Sadiq highlighted.

Sadiq has highlighted the critical role of solar energy projects in Balochistan as a strategic move in the fight against climate change. Addressing the broader issue of climate change, Sadiq noted that Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries globally and is taking continuous steps to combat the effects of climate change. The NA speaker commended the federal government’s launch of multi-billion rupee solar energy projects in Balochistan, describing it as a crucial initiative in addressing climate change.

The Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, in her address, said that this transformation remains incomplete without addressing societal inequalities, particularly gender inequality. She highlighted that women, constituting half of the world’s population, are crucial to achieving green economic goals. “It is imperative to recognise women's dual roles as both victims of environmental degradation and potent agents of change driving sustainable development,” she said.

Romina emphasised that gender equality is not just about a human rights, it is a cornerstone of sustainable development. “When women have access to education, resources, and decision-making power, the benefits ripple out across society. Research consistently shows that when women are empowered, communities are more resilient, economies are more robust, and the environment is better protected,” she remarked.

Minister of State of Japan on Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Toshiko Abe San said that Japan has increasingly recognised the importance of women’s empowerment in driving the green economy. “While the country has faced challenges in gender equality, significant steps are being taken to integrate gender perspectives into environmental and economic policies,” the Japanese state minister informed the meeting participants.

She also said that Japan’s "Womenomics" initiative aimed to increase female participation in the workforce as a key strategy for economic growth. While the initiative primarily focused on economic empowerment, its principles are being extended to the green economy, encouraging women’s involvement in sectors like renewable energy and sustainable technology.

Deputy Representative of UNFPA Pakistan Latika Maskey Pradhan said that despite progress on the ICPD action programme, gender inequality persists as women and girls face discrimination violence and limited opportunities in various aspects of life especially education, employment and decision-making. She urged parliamentarians from Asia region to champion the cause of women’s empowerment in the context of the green economy. “Your political will is essential in creating an enabling environment where women can thrive and contribute their full potential to sustainable development,” she stressed.

Chief Executive Officer Pathfinder International Dr Tabinda Sarosh said the deliberations during the course of the two-day regional conference would effectively help push for mainstreaming gender into the green economy agenda through policymaking and implementation of relevant laws for women’s enhanced socio-economic empowerment in the Asian countries.

She emphasised that management of growing population issues, sustainable development and resilience work hand in hand.

She said “it was imperative that we as influencers and decision makers emphasise the need for integration of gender equality and women empowerment throughout environment and climate change policies.”

She urged the parliamentarians to use their political will and wit to push ahead with implementation of policies and relevant laws for gender equality and women empowerment by providing them required education, health, employment and skill development opportunities.

The conference is being attended by the parliamentarians from various Asian countries including Japan, Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Jordan, Mongolia, Maldives, Egypt, and others.

