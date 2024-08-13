JI holds conference to mark Minorities’ Day

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi’s minority wing organised a “minority conference” to highlight the Islamic perspective of religious minorities in the Muslim societies.

Marking the National Minorities’ Day in the county, the JI staged a function with the leaders of the different religions groups at Idara Noor-e-Haq recently.

As a keynote speaker at the event, JI Karachi Chief Munem Zafar said that Islam gurantees peace and rights for the religious minorities in the Muslim societies.

In a reference to the quote of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the Islamic state is responsible to safeguard the worship places of Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities.

“Pakistan was established on the basis of Islamic ideology but unfortunately the ideology was neglected by those in the corridors of power and it was propagated that Islam and politics are different subjects,” Monem said.

Hindu, Sikh, Christian and people of other religious groups live in Karachi peacefully, he said and encouraged them for a joint effort to develop this city and the country.

Kishwar Kumhar Mukhya called for a joint struggle to protect the rights of all in the society, paying a tribute to the JI for its efforts towards the minorities’ rights.

Aneel Singh highlighted the contributions of Sikh community to the progress and development of the country and city, while Pindat Vijay vowed to continue the struggle for the better future of the country.

