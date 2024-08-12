Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Ukraine says it controls 1,000 square km of Russia’s Kursk region

Reuters Published August 12, 2024

Ukraine’s top commander said on Monday Kyiv controlled around 1,000 square kilometers of Russia’s Kursk region, his first public comments since Ukraine launched its biggest cross-border attack in almost 2-1/2 years of full-scale war.

With Russia still struggling to repel the incursion seven days after it began, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy published a video clip of Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of his armed forces, delivering a report on the fighting.

“We continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region. Currently, we control about 1,000 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation,” he said.

Zelenskiy said the meeting of top-level officials had ordered the preparation of a “humanitarian plan” for the area.

Zelenskiy says: Russia must be forced to make peace if Putin wants to fight

Russia’s acting governor of Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, said Ukraine controlled 28 settlements, and the incursion was about 12 km deep and 40 km wide.

In a statement, the Ukrainian leader said the defence ministry and diplomats has been ordered to present a list of “necessary actions” needed to secure permission from Kyiv’s Western allies to use long-range weapons for strikes on Russia.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov urged Paris earlier on Monday to lift the ban on Western weapons strikes on military targets in Russia during a call with French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, the Ukrainian readout said.

