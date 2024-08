DUBAI: At least 39,897 Palestinians were killed and 92,152 injured in Israel’s military aggression in Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Israel strike on Gaza school kills more than 100, Palestinian news agency says

In the last 48 hours, 142 Palestinians were killed, the ministry added. An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school compound housing displaced families killed around 100 people, the Gaza Civil Emergency Service had said on Saturday.