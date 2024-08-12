England’s Stokes in injury scare before Sri Lanka series

LONDON: England Test captain Ben Stokes was carried off the field Sunday while playing for Hundred outfit Northern Superchargers.

All-rounder Stokes, 33, suffered an apparent hamstring injury in their match in Manchester and was accompanied into the stands by two Superchargers staff members.

He grabbed the back of his left leg while in pain on the floor having hit a quick single.

Sri Lanka to tour England for three Tests

England begin the first of their three-match Test series with Sri Lanka on August 21, at the same Old Trafford ground.