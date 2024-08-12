PCB announces ticket prices for Bangladesh Tests

The tickets for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will go on sale online from August 13 at 5 pm at PCB.tcs.com.pk.

To facilitate fans, the physical tickets will be available to purchase from different outlets from August 16 after 9 am (details attached).

The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first Test commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from August 21 to 25. The second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

The tickets for both Test matches have been kept at an affordable rate. The minimum rate starts at Rs50 (General enclosure/ Wasim Bari enclosure in Karachi) and goes up to Rs250,000 (full hospitality box) at the NBS in Karachi. Also, box offices outside match venues (RCS and NBS) will be operational two days prior to the Test match.

Additionally, a seasonal pass has been introduced to facilitate fans, allowing them a 15 per cent discount if they buy a five-day pass for the Test match. In case of an early conclusion of the five-day game, ticket of the remaining days will be refunded to the fans.

The tickets of the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available to the fans at Rs200. VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) on weekdays will be available at Rs500, while on weekends, it will be available for Rs600.

At the RCS, the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, will be available at Rs2,800, while Platinum box, also including lunch and tea, will be available at Rs12,500. The fans can get a full hospitality box for Rs200,000 each.

In Karachi, first-class enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) will be available at Rs100. Fans will have to pay Rs200 for premium enclosures (Imran Khan, Quaid and Wasim Akram), while VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) will be available at Rs400 on weekdays and Rs500 on weekends.

Each hospitality box seat (including lunch and tea) in Karachi will be charged at PKR 12,500, while a platinum shared box at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available at the same price.