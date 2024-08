MOSCOW: Eleven thousand people have been evacuated from Krasnaya Yaruga district in Russia’s Belgorod region, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

The regional governor said earlier that evacuations had begun due to “enemy activity on the border”.

Russia shoots down 3 Ukrainian drones over Russia

Belgorod is next to the Kursk region where Ukrainian forces broke across into Russia in a major incursion that started last Tuesday.