Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye priority is fulfilling NATO responsibilities, defence minister says

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2024 01:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye wants to improve its ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), but its priority is fulfilling its responsibilities to NATO as an important ally, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said.

“Our priority is to fulfil our responsibilities to NATO as an important ally and to strengthen the solidarity with our allies.

Turkey plans to build its own anti-missile defence system

Our focus should be that NATO is prepared, determined and strong,“ Guler told Reuters in a written interview.

The SCO is a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia, China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.

NATO Turkiye Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Minister Yasar Guler

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye priority is fulfilling NATO responsibilities, defence minister says

OGDCL commences tight gas production from Sindh

Govt to alter gas supply priority order

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on some of its products

Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

Oil extends gains for fifth session on Mideast tensions, US data

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

Read more stories