‘No impact reported’ from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency

VIENNA: The UN nuclear agency said Sunday that a fire at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in southern Ukraine did not appear to represent a threat to nuclear safety.

“IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP’s northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening,” the agency said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“Team was told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site,” added the statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“No impact has been reported for nuclear safety.”

Both Russia and Ukraine reported the fire there earlier Sunday, each blaming the other for the incident.