Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says it downs 11 Ukraine-launched drones over border Kursk region

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2024 10:27am

Russia’s air defences destroyed 11 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the border Kursk region, Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday.

Air defence units also destroyed five Ukraine-launched drones over the Belgorod region, which also borders Ukraine and two over the Voronezh region, several hundred kilometres south of Moscow, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia says it downs eight Ukraine-launched drones

It did not say how many drones in total Ukraine launched.

RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Kursk region Belgorod region Russia defence ministry Voronezh region

Comments

200 characters

Russia says it downs 11 Ukraine-launched drones over border Kursk region

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

OGDCL commences tight gas production from Sindh

Oil extends gains for fifth straight session as Mideast tensions, US data support

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

World youth unemployment rate lowest for 15 years, but picture not same across regions: UN

Read more stories