FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

KARACHI: The 2nd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition “FoodAg-2024”, organised by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully closed on Sunday with more than $1.2 billion deals.

Three-day international event was visited by more than 800 buyers from 75 countries including international chain stores, buyers and MNCs. The largest participation was from China comprising 150 buyers, while, 330 exporters exhibited over 500 quality products in the event.

On the sideline of the event, TDAP also arranged factory visits of foreign delegates to promote quality exports from Pakistan. A delegation from Malaysia visited the Fish Harbour Karachi and PSMA Sindh Office.

FoodAg exhibition: $107m deals realised, $434m MoUs inked: Jam

To facilitate foreign delegates dedicated B2B networking opportunity was provided to foreign buyers and exhibitors.

According to TDAP, as result of 7,000 B2B meetings, business worth $ 1.2 billion was finalised along with signing of more than 36 MoUs mainly in Rice, Processed Food, Sea Food, kinnow, potato, lentils, chickpeas, mangoes, Confectionery, Meat, Food and beverages, spices, Cereals and oil seeds by China, Malaysia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Gambia and France.

Some $ 35 million export contracts were signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies in sea food sector. There were many MOUs and investment interests from HVA (Investment in dairy) & Bolynta (Investment in potato seeds from Netherlands, Huiyuan Beverages & Food Group from China and METAS from Qatar.

Egyptian, Tajikistan and Malaysian delegates visited Tata Foods, Malaysian departments of BERNAS, DG MAQIS, Department of Veterinary Sciences was also joined the factory visit for finalization of export orders.

Japanese & Malaysian delegates visited Rehmate Shereen. Delegates from Jordan and Egypt visited Organic meat. Delegates from Argentina, Peru and Uruguay visited KK rice mill.

The Global Cuisine show was also organised by TDAP during the three days FoodAg. Culinary artists from around the world preparing these exceptional cuisines made specifically from Pakistani ingredients have undoubtedly enhanced the essence of the event.

The event has garnered participation from distinguished media personalities as well as delegations hailing from China, Cyprus, Tunisia, South Africa, Turkey, Maldives, Singapore, Bahrain, Azerbai-jan, Romania, Malaysia, North Cyprus and Egypt.

Hubert Sepidnam, known as Taster prominent food blogger, presenter, film maker and producer Nadir from UK were also part of the show.

Pak-China Agri Investment Conference and Pak-Africa Investment conference were key sideline activities. Pak-China investment conference was held on 10th August 2024 to boost trade and Investment linkages between the countries.

The session was opened from the remarks by Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassa-dor in China followed by a panel discussion moderated by commercial section of Pakistan in China where companies from both China and Pakistan discussed avenues of cooperation in aquaculture, meat, processed food and other sectors of agriculture.

In a series of productive meetings, the Federal Minister of Commerce engaged with delegations from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Belgium, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Russia, Uganda, Netherlands, EAC, and South Africa. Discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade through various initiatives and addressing key issues.

Emphasis was placed on enhancing agricultural exports, developing Halal product markets, and improving trade infrastructure. All parties expressed optimism about future collaborations and committed to taking concrete steps to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) also participated in the event and held extensive negotiations with their foreign counterparts and businessmen; other trade associations also held detailed negotiations with foreign buyers during the show. Ivory Coast chamber, Kenyan Chamber of Commerce (KNCCI), Russian Delegation and Germany chamber met with Pakistani counterparts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024