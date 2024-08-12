Jubilation all around as Arshad reaches Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU: Arshad Nadeem, a javelin thrower, who made the nation proud by becoming the first Pakistani to have won Olympic gold medal in the sport just a couple of days ago, said on Sunday that he was thankful to the government as well as the people for giving him such a warm reception.

Speaking to media persons after arriving in Mian Channu, his hometown, he said he was quite excited to see people showing their love for him. “I will make full preparation for the 2028 Olympics. And I will make sure that I win laurels for my country in the future as well,” he expressed the resolve.

Earlier, people in Mian Channu were over the moon as Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, 2024, reached his hometown on Sunday morning.

There were festivities all around in the city as people danced to drumbeats to celebrate the arrival of the ‘Pride of Pakistan’.

Arshad, who had reached Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport late Saturday night, accompanied by dozens of vehicles, including those of the Punjab Police, began his journey to Mian Channu in the early hours of Sunday morning.

But prior to that, he marched through the roads of Lahore in a double-decker along with a caravan of his fans who had received him at the airport only a few hours ago. He waved to the crowd who kept raising slogans to pay their tributes to the athlete.

People, eager to catch a glimpse of Arshad, flocked to the double-decker and took his photographs. On his way to his hometown, the champion made the first stopover at Raiwind’s Tableeghi Markaz where he also offered Fajar prayer.

Earlier, on arrival, he was given a warm reception by the elders of the markaz. His next stopover was at Phoolnagar where he had a breakfast along with the people who were part of his caravan. Renala Khurd was the next station on his route.

Arshad Nadeem received a warm welcome at the Lahore airport after creating history by winning the first-ever Olympic gold in athletics with a record of 92.97 meters in the javelin throw a couple of days ago at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The authorities made special arrangements at the airport where people from various walks of life thronged to welcome the national hero. Arshad Nadeem’s family too landed Lahore from Mian Chanu.

Arshad Nadeem reached Lahore by a Turkish Airlines flight, TK 714. The aircraft was presented with a water cannon salute upon landing.

A large number of government representatives and citizens welcomed him with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Arshad Nadeem Zindabad.

A 60-foot long and 20-foot wide national flag was also prepared to welcome the star athlete.