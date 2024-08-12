AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-12

Australian stocks posts worst week since mid-April

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

SYDNEY: Australian shares rose on Friday, as miners and banks led a broad-based rally, but that was not enough to prevent the worst week in more than three months after a brutal global sell-off at the start of the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.3% higher at 7,777.7 points on the day. The index slid 2.1% for the week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-April.

Most of that was due to a 3.7% plunge on Monday after a bleak US nonfarm payrolls report sparked fears of a recession in the country, triggering a global sell-off. However, that was short-lived as comments by US central bank officials and a benign US jobless claims report on Thursday calmed nerves.

Nonetheless, the recovery over the latter half of the week was not enough to outweigh the plunge on Monday.

“Today’s market move is just a function of the week that was,” said John Lockton, head of investment strategy at Sandstone Insights.

“There are signs that US equity markets are stabilizing and the view that we’re not going into recession is permeating. So, investors are going back in with more confidence that the price action was a bit unjustified.”

Mining stocks climbed 2%, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto rising 1.6% and 2%, respectively. The sub-index, however, dropped 2.6% in its fifth straight weekly fall.

Australian stocks ASX 200 index

Comments

200 characters

Australian stocks posts worst week since mid-April

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Traders reject advance income tax collection

BMP underscores need for taking steps to achieve export target

Read more stories