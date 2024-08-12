Tarbela Dam reaches maximum capacity level

LAHORE: The water level at the major reservoir Tarbela Dam is fast approaching the maximum conservation level due to significant monsoon rains in the upper parts of Pakistan.

The water level at Tarbela Dam reached 1544 feet above mean sea level with live storage of 5.421 million acre-feet on Sunday, just six feet below the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. The minimum operating level at Tarbela Dam is 1402 feet.

According to a press release issued here, the water level at Mangla Dam reached 1209.35 feet as against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and minimum operating level of 1050 feet. Live storage at Mangla Dam was 4.862 MAF.

The water level at Chashma reached 642.3 feet with live storage of 0.07 MAF as against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet and maximum conservation level of 649 feet.

Filling of both Mangla and Tarbela dams to maximum storage capacity will be a good omen for under stressed agriculture sector and low-cost hydel electricity generation. Tarbela: Inflows 277300 cusecs and Outflows 219300 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 65500 cusecs and Outflows 65500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 238300 cusecs and Outflow 238300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 26500 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 90000 cusecs and Outflows 72500 cusecs.

TLikewise the situation of in and out flow at barrages included Jinnah: Inflows 300000 cusecs and Outflows 292000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 367400 cusecs and Outflows 323800 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 442200 cusecs and Outflows 435200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 422000 cusecs and Outflows 401200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 355600 cusecs and Outflows 315900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 167000 cusecs and Outflows 126400 cusecs, Trimmu: Inflows 63300 cusecs and Outflows 47900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 47500 cusecs and Outflows 35800 cusecs.