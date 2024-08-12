AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza’s school

Published 12 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School in eastern Gaza on Saturday, which led to the death of over 100 civilians, injuring many more.

“Attacking an overcrowded school sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing morning prayers, is a horrific, inhuman, and cowardly act,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that the indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.

“Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza,” it added. “We call on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza,” it further stated.

