Aug 12, 2024
Pakistan

PDMA Punjab issues alert

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: In view of the rain in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, PDMA Punjab has issued an alert. In this regard, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert.

The concerned departments should be alerted to deal with the emergency situation. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the administration of big cities remained on high alert in view of the fear of urban flooding.

Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. 1122 and other rescue agencies keep the machinery and staff alert. Drain water from residential areas cleaned as soon as possible.

Monsoon rains are likely in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours. Monsoon rains are expected to continue till August 12. Citizen should be careful and stay away from power poles and hanging wires.

People should stay away from dirty houses and dilapidated buildings. Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129.

