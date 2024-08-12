Maryam’s vision for minority prosperity: From margins to mainstream

LAHORE: Throughout its history, Pakistan has made significant strides in uplifting religious minorities, striving to weave them into the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

Efforts such as establishing minority representation in the National Assembly and Senate, introducing job quotas in government services, and enacting protective laws have provided a robust foundation for their inclusion.

However, under the visionary leadership of Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of comprehensive reforms has dawned, further empowering minorities and ensuring their equitable participation in society.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has exhibited a historic commitment to inclusivity. Under her guidance, for the first time in Punjab’s history, National Minorities Day will be celebrated by all members of the Provincial Assembly in a special session dedicated to this cause on August 11. This landmark initiative underscores Maryam’s unwavering commitment to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of religious minorities to the province’s rich cultural mosaic.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has spearheaded several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of religious minorities. Upon assuming office, in her first speech in the Punjab Assembly, she referred to religious minorities as the crown of her head, signalling her deep respect and commitment to their welfare.

Maryam Nawaz considers people from religious minorities as her family, a sentiment reflected in her actions. During Easter, special packages were given to convey a message of inclusion.

For the first time, the Ministry of Minority Affairs was assigned to the Sikh community, with Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora being appointed. This historic appointment not only acknowledges the Sikh community’s significant contributions but also ensures their representation in the government.

Maryam Nawaz’s personal engagement with minority communities has been exemplary. She visited Maryamabad on Easter and celebrated the festival with the Christian community, fostering a sense of belonging and solidarity. Additionally, she allocated a special grant to 10,000 families, ensuring they had the support needed to celebrate their festivals with joy and dignity.

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally participated in the celebrations, harvesting wheat from the fields where Baba Guru Nanak himself used to farm. This gesture resonated deeply with the Sikh community, who appreciated her efforts to honour their religious and cultural heritage. The official Baisakhi celebrations, held in front of the “Shahi Qilla”, were a testament to her commitment to inclusivity, drawing Sikhs from all over the world who appreciated the grandeur and respect accorded to their traditions.

Under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Punjab has taken significant legislative steps to safeguard the rights of religious minorities. The Punjab Anand Karaj Marriage Act was passed, making Punjab the first province to formally implement this act. This legislation is a crucial step in recognizing and validating the matrimonial rites of the Sikh community, ensuring their legal protection and cultural respect.

Minister of Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora and his team have worked tirelessly, receiving full support from Maryam Nawaz and her administration. When incidents involving minority communities occurred, such as the accident involving sanitary workers in Sialkot or the murder of a Christian youth in Lahore, Ramesh Singh Arora, on the Chief Minister’s instructions, ensured immediate action and justice, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to protecting minority rights.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif believes that religious tourism is a significant milestone that greatly contributes to the economic development of a province. She views it as a key aspect that marks progress or success in the region’s economy. So accordingly, steps are being taken to promote religious tourism, with a focus on churches and other religious sites. Restoration projects for St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and St. Mary’s Magdalene Church are symbolic of the government’s commitment to preserving cultural and religious heritage. These efforts not only protect important historical sites but also promote interfaith harmony and understanding.

The development of Model Localities for Minorities, now in Phases III and IV, focuses on creating sustainable and well-equipped living areas for minority communities. These projects ensure access to essential services and a high quality of life, addressing the specific needs of minority communities comprehensively.

Maryam Nawaz considers educational and economic empowerment crucial for the financial upliftment of religious minorities. She has provided financial assistance to minority students through the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF). Deserving minority students receive scholarships, promoting higher education and skill development among underprivileged groups. This initiative not only helps bridge the educational gap but also equips minority youth with the skills needed for economic independence and success.

Special quotas in government jobs and higher educational institutions are being implemented for the youth of religious minorities. This affirmative action ensures that minorities have equitable access to opportunities, fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

To ensure effective implementation of policies and treaties safeguarding minority rights, initiatives like the Capacity Building of the HR Cell and the Punjab Treaty Implementation Cell have been introduced. These measures strengthen the administrative framework supporting minorities, ensuring their rights are protected and promoted at all levels.

The construction of the HR&MA Complex, a dedicated facility for departments related to human rights and minority affairs, facilitates better coordination and service delivery. This complex serves as a hub for initiatives aimed at promoting minority welfare and ensuring their voices are heard.

Building and renovating community centre’s, graveyards, and cremation grounds cater to the specific needs of minority communities. These facilities provide essential services and dignified spaces for religious and cultural practices, reinforcing the government’s commitment to minority welfare.

Awareness programs across Punjab aim to promote human rights, minority rights, and interfaith harmony. By fostering a culture of respect and understanding, these initiatives contribute to a more inclusive and cohesive society.

Certainly Maryam Nawaz owns a vision for an Inclusive Punjab. Her tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab has been marked by a profound commitment to the rights and welfare of religious minorities. Through educational, legal, and socio-economic initiatives, her administration has laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and prosperous Punjab, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s administration has demonstrated that true leadership lies in embracing diversity and championing the rights of all citizens. Her dedication to empowering religious minorities sets a powerful example for inclusive governance, paving the way for a brighter, more harmonious future for Punjab. Through her efforts, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shown that a society that values and uplifts its minorities is stronger, more resilient, and more united.

