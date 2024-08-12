AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Aug 12, 2024

Closing ceremony of 28th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship held

Published 12 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: Ahmed Baig of Royal Palm Golf Club finally clinched the title of 28th CNS Open Golf Championship 2024 while Muhammad Shabbir of Margalla Greens Golf Club remained the runner-up in Professional category.

The closing ceremony of the four day long Championship was held today at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was Chief Guest of the occasion.

Chief of the Naval Staff, while commending the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy, KGC staff and the organizers for seamless conduct of the Championship, also congratulated the winners for their remarkable success.

He also lauded the high standards of the game which proved exciting and quality entertainment to the golf participants. He also appreciated the sponsors and media in supporting the game of golf and conduct of the Championship.

The matches were conducted in Professionals, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Amateurs, Senior Amateurs, Veterans, Ladies and Junior categories. Beside Professionals, Muhammad Tariq won the title of Senior Professional category while Master Muhammad Ashass became the Champion in the Junior Pro category.

In Amateur category, Omer Khalid stood as the Gross winner while Muhammad Zia Hai remained as the Net winner. In addition, a special prize of ‘Toyota Fortuner was awarded to Muhammad Qasim for scoring ‘Hole in One’.

More than 600 enthusiast golfers from across the country participated in this prestigious event. The Prize Distribution Ceremony was held and attended by large number of Dignitaries, Sponsors, Media persons and Seasoned Golfers.

