The following is apropos two back-to-back letters titled “Israel and allies are after bigger trophies” carried by the newspaper on Saturday and Sunday. According to various research studies and intelligence reports, Iran is advancing its nuclear capabilities.

As of 2024, Iran has made significant progress in its uranium enrichment program by deploying advanced centrifuges and expanding its enriched uranium stockpile. Intelligence assessments suggest that Iran has accumulated enough low-enriched uranium that, if further enriched, could fuel several nuclear weapons.

The timeline for producing enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon could be as short as a few weeks. The United States and its allies had tried to deter Iran from developing nuclear weapons but had failed, but if the war in the Middle East escalates, it would provide the US and its allies an opportunity to bolster their military capabilities to respond swiftly to any signs of Iran moving towards weaponization and to prevent Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold.

The blatant killing of Hamas leader in Iran and top Hezbollah leadership in Beirut, Israel in anticipation of retaliation by Iran and its allies or proxies, including the Houtis and Hezbollah, seems to have taken several measures to avert potential attacks.

The USA, the UK, and other Western powers in bid to protect Israel and to garner bigger trophies have further strengthened the Zionist state with advanced weapons systems and logistical support, besides backing it with diplomatic support in international forums advocating for Israel’s right to self-defense, and if need be themselves enter into the war theater to push back against Iran and degrade its military and economic might.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024