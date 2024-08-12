Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-12

Trump campaign says hit by hackers

AFP Published August 12, 2024 Updated August 12, 2024 08:25am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s campaign said Saturday it had been hacked, blaming “foreign sources” for distributing internal communications and a dossier on running mate J.D. Vance.

Trump’s campaign implied Iran was behind the move as news outlet Politico reported it had received emails with the campaign material from a source who refused to identify themselves.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Donald Trump US hackers Trump campaign

Comments

200 characters

Trump campaign says hit by hackers

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Traders reject advance income tax collection

BMP underscores need for taking steps to achieve export target

Read more stories