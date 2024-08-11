'Deadpool & Wolverine' top in North American theaters, pass $1 billion globally

LOS ANGELES: Disney/Marvel superhero comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine" enjoyed an exceptional third weekend, taking in an estimated $54.2 million in North American theaters, but Sony's dramatic romance "It Ends With Us" was headed for one of the best openings ever for that genre, analysts said Sunday.

"Deadpool," led by popular stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has now passed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, with $494.3 million in North America and $535 million internationally, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

Warner Bros.' 2019 thriller "Joker" was the only other R-rated film to reach the $1 billion milestone, according to Hollywood Reporter.

But "It Ends With Us" was sailing along at a near-historic pace as well, taking in $50 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period in what was an extraordinary weekend for the power couple of Reynolds and Blake Lively -- she produced and stars in the romance film.

It was the first time in an August, a traditionally slow month, that two films have grossed $50 million in the same weekend, Variety reported.

Analyst David A. Gross said that final numbers should place "It Ends With Us" -- based on the 2016 novel by uber-best-selling author Colleen Hoover -- among the top all-time romance openings. "Fifty Shades of Grey" still has a firm grip on that list, with an $85.2 million opening.

In third for the weekend was Universal's weather thriller "Twisters," at $15 million, down one spot from last weekend. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star as daring tornado chasers who sometimes find the tornados chasing them.

Lionsgate's new release "Borderlands" placed fourth, at $8.8 million, in what Gross said was "a weak opening" for a video-game-based action film despite a cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. The critically panned film cost an estimated $100 million to make.

And in fifth, down one spot in its sixth weekend out, was Universal's family-friendly animation "Despicable Me 4," at $8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Trap" ($6.7 million) "Inside Out 2" ($5 million) "Harold and the Purple Crayon" ($3.1 million) "Cuckoo" ($3 million) "Longlegs" ($2 million)