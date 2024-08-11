AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Deadpool & Wolverine' top in North American theaters, pass $1 billion globally

AFP Published August 11, 2024

LOS ANGELES: Disney/Marvel superhero comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine" enjoyed an exceptional third weekend, taking in an estimated $54.2 million in North American theaters, but Sony's dramatic romance "It Ends With Us" was headed for one of the best openings ever for that genre, analysts said Sunday.

"Deadpool," led by popular stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has now passed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, with $494.3 million in North America and $535 million internationally, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

Warner Bros.' 2019 thriller "Joker" was the only other R-rated film to reach the $1 billion milestone, according to Hollywood Reporter.

‘Civil War’ leads the charge at North American box office

But "It Ends With Us" was sailing along at a near-historic pace as well, taking in $50 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period in what was an extraordinary weekend for the power couple of Reynolds and Blake Lively -- she produced and stars in the romance film.

It was the first time in an August, a traditionally slow month, that two films have grossed $50 million in the same weekend, Variety reported.

Analyst David A. Gross said that final numbers should place "It Ends With Us" -- based on the 2016 novel by uber-best-selling author Colleen Hoover -- among the top all-time romance openings. "Fifty Shades of Grey" still has a firm grip on that list, with an $85.2 million opening.

In third for the weekend was Universal's weather thriller "Twisters," at $15 million, down one spot from last weekend. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star as daring tornado chasers who sometimes find the tornados chasing them.

Lionsgate's new release "Borderlands" placed fourth, at $8.8 million, in what Gross said was "a weak opening" for a video-game-based action film despite a cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. The critically panned film cost an estimated $100 million to make.

And in fifth, down one spot in its sixth weekend out, was Universal's family-friendly animation "Despicable Me 4," at $8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Trap" ($6.7 million) "Inside Out 2" ($5 million) "Harold and the Purple Crayon" ($3.1 million) "Cuckoo" ($3 million) "Longlegs" ($2 million)

North American Deadpool Wolverine

Comments

200 characters

'Deadpool & Wolverine' top in North American theaters, pass $1 billion globally

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome on Pakistan return

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

Supreme Court to announce verdict on vote recount in three NA seats tomorrow

Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

In TV interview, Biden brands Trump a ‘danger’ to US

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data, Fed’s rate signals

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

Hassan wins marathon as Olympic endurance gamble pays off

Chinese netizens celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympics

Read more stories