WISE holds seminar titled ‘Youth digital pathways for sustainable uplift’

LAHORE: “Youth digital innovation is a powerful force for sustainable development, particularly in countries like Pakistan. To create next generation of knowledge workers in the country, most important need is to create digital skills platform, connecting youth with training, skills and employment opportunities, using a flexible and adaptive approach to accommodate the rapidly changing demands of the digital economy.”

These views were expressed by the speakers at a public seminar “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” organized by WISE (Women in Struggle for Empowerment) in connection with International Youth Day 2024, here on Saturday, at a local hotel. A large number of young girls and women, including students, sportswomen and activists joined the event.

Chief Guest Dr Ijaz A Qureshi, President JFK Institute of Technology and Management, Islamabad said there are infinite skills hidden in our youth that go unrecognized. The future of work is changing, and new sectors demand higher-value skills. Let us recognize the incredible potential of digital technology to drive sustainable development. Young people are leveraging digital tools to build their sustainable future. By supporting and investing in digital pathways, we can accelerate progress towards the SDGs and build a more sustainable and inclusive world, he added.

We cannot empower our youth through distribution of laptops only, rather green jobs for women and youth are need of the hour. The unemployment rate among degree holders is three times higher than the overall unemployed people. Though Pakistan can reach its peak through the power of youth, but we are not even able to at least educate or employ half of them, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE said, youth play the most effective role in the progress of any country. It is to them that nations builds up or demount. Looking forward to this advantage, Pakistan is one of those few countries that have the largest young population in the world, 64% of Pakistan’s population is between the age group 15-29 years however, we have yet to take advantage of this youth bulge.

Unfortunately, our youths continue to face a lot of problems that no governments looked serious about paying attention to. The successive governments did acknowledge the importance of youth but failed to do anything concrete to tap their potential, she added.

She said Pakistan is among the top five nations in the world for delivering freelancing services via digital platforms because it has the most freelancers overall. Teenagers might find employment thanks to their digital skills. In actuality, teaching digital skills to young people is more than just a choice — it is a requirement, she opined. The smartest investment the country can make today is to capitalize on its young generation and provide it with the ability to adapt, learn and innovate solutions to address challenges that pertain to poverty, education, health, the economy, and the environment, she added.

Ms Iram Iqbal, CEO, Smart flow Technologies & Founder of Noble Charity Trust said right now her company is working with 50-60 other companies. She emphasizes the crucial role of digitalization in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, we honour the incredible impact of young people in driving digital innovation for sustainable development. She said Digital technology is simply more than a tool for entertainment and communication in today’s interconnected world; it is a catalyst for sustainable development. As a young woman within the digital era, “I have observed how the transition towards digitization has transformed communities, empower young people across the globe, and drive progress towards sustainable development,” she added.

Ms Sahab-e-Isra, Athlete said she is the daughter of a prayer leader and youngest fastest athlete in Pakistan. Parents and family support is crucial for women and girls to excel in life, she added. She said there are infinite skills hidden in our youth that go unrecognized. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the government needs to leverage the full potential of youth. Now is the time to address the interlinking challenges of gender inequality, poverty reduction, social inclusion and health care.

Fizza Choudhry, civil society activist said it is imperative to provide training to our youth in sought-after life skills (like teamwork, conflict management, and critical thinking) for young people in Pakistan. Preparing young women to secure good-paying jobs in typically male-dominated fields like auto mechanics and electrical repair and maintenance is important. She said to fully harness the potential of digital technology for sustainable development, it is imperative to address the digital divide. There still remain significant disparities in access to digital tools and infrastructure, particularly in rural and marginalized areas. This digital divide manifests in several ways proving disadvantageous to many young people existing within this digital era, she added.

Bakhtawar, a young Student of BS Design, University of Home Economics, Emphasizing the vitality of youth bulge, said Pakistan is one of those few countries that have the largest young population in the world. Though Pakistan can reach its peak through the power of such youngsters, we are not even able to at least educate or employ half of them. If Pakistan is to prepare its entire young people for the future world of work, it needs major public and private investments in education, skills development and scaled-up solutions. There is urgent need to build and enrich the ecosystem around skills, education and employment, and support young girls and boys to innovate.

Ms Memona Latif, a social activist emphasizes the critical role that youth play in utilizing digital technologies to build a more sustainable future. Without a doubt, digital technology is a potent tool for sustainable development, and young people everywhere are using digital pathways to address issues across all 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She shared that she often uses Rikshaw or private transport for travel and she has to face public harassment. On occasions, I got some harassers arrested by using digital safety app.

Parshant Singh, Member religious education curriculum committee, said one of the most significant impacts of digital technology is its ability to democratize education. In Pakistan, access to quality education has historically been uneven. However, digital platforms and pathways are radically bridging this gap. By utilizing online learning resources, virtual classrooms, and educational apps it is possible for youth to access knowledge and skills from anywhere at any time. These tools are not only enhancing academic performance but also preparing young people for a transition towards a digital and sustainable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024